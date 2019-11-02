Sign your petition now!

A Catholic priest in South Carolina, Fr. Robert E. Morey, withheld Holy Communion from Joe Biden due to his pro-abortion stance.

As vice-president, Joe Biden helped legislation that favored abortion, officiated at a homosexual "wedding," and has more recently proposed to allow tax-payer money to go to funding abortion. All of this starkly contradicts Church teaching.

After Fr. Morey refused Communion to Biden, there has been a backlash against him from bishops and fellow priests...even though he is simply following the norms of his diocese and Canon Law.

