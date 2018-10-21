Sign your petition now!

Robious Middle School in Midlothian, Virginia, told students in its choir that it was removing songs that mention Our Lord from its winter program.

According to one of the teachers:

"We had a few students who weren't comfortable singing a piece I have done many times in the past, but it is of a sacred nature and does mention Jesus."

The fact that Christian songs have been sung up to now is proof of how receptive the public has always been to celebrating Our Savior's birth.

We have seen the harrowing fruits of purely secular institutions, and how students seek a way out of godless monotony by means of violence. Please sign our petition, urging Robious Middle School not to remove Christ from its winter program.