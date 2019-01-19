Sign your petition now!

Petition Text

To: Dr. John J. Petillo President, Sacred Heart University I urge you to cancel Fr. James Martin's lecture on January 29, 2019 and find a new speaker who does not defy the doctrines of the Catholic Church. Fr. Martin's public pro-LGBT activism and open revolt against Catholic moral teaching causes scandal, especially among faithful Catholic students. The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches: Homosexual vice is "intrinsically disordered" and "contrary to natural law" (2357). No Catholic campus should sponsor a speaker who publicly attempts to legitimize unnatural and sinful behavior that deeply offends God. Stand with Church teaching; disinvite the 'Rainbow Jesuit.' Sincerely