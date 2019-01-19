Pro-LGBT priest, Fr. James Martin, S.J., is set to speak at Sacred Heart University at Fairfield, Connecticut. Rev. James Martin, S.J., should NOT be addressing students because he:
- 1. Said Catholics should "reverence" homosexual "marriage",
- 2. Supports transgenderism for children,
- 3. Favors homosexual kissing during Mass,
- 4. Called a dissident, pro-homosexual nun a "saint",
- 5. Welcomed award from group condemned by the USCCB.
Sign your petition now!
Current Signatures: 1,327
Signature Goal: 15,000
Signature Goal: 15,000
1,327 Signatures
Signature Goal: 15,000