Sign your petition now!

January 19th, 2019
Pro-LGBT priest, Fr. James Martin, S.J., is set to speak at Sacred Heart University at Fairfield, Connecticut. Rev. James Martin, S.J., should NOT be addressing students because he:
  1. 1. Said Catholics should "reverence" homosexual "marriage",
  2. 2. Supports transgenderism for children,
  3. 3. Favors homosexual kissing during Mass,
  4. 4. Called a dissident, pro-homosexual nun a "saint",
  5. 5. Welcomed award from group condemned by the USCCB.
As a Catholic priest, Fr. Martin promotes unnatural vice within the Church, favors transgenderism for children, and undermines the sacred institution of marriage. This priest should not be addressing students at a Catholic university. Please sign our petition, urging Sacred Heart University to disinvite Fr. James Martin.

Taking a Principled, Not a Personal Stand

 


